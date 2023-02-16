New Pompey head coach John Mousinho has already had a positive impact on Pompey’s season.

Results during his first six games in charge will tell you that – as will the latest League One form table.

Indeed, with half a dozen games used as the first key indicator of a side’s form, the Blues are certainly on the up and doing better than some of those above them in the table who have more creditable play-off and promotion ambitions.

Despite two defeats coming in that time, Mousinho has got Pompey back to winning ways, securing victories in three of those matches.

He also picked up a decent draw against high-flying Barnsley, which gives him 10 points from a possible 18.

That’s not bad considering predecessor Danny Cowley only managed 11 points from his last 14 in charge.

His impact, though, has seen the Blues only move up to 10th in the table – which speaks volumes of the predicament they were in before his late January appointment. They were 15th when Mousinho joined.

Meanwhile, 12 points separate Pompey from the sixht-placed Tykes.

Still, there’s plenty of encouraging signs not long after many wondered whether the Blues were facing a relegation battle.

But how does that form compare to others?

Well, not too bad, either, with the likes of Oxford, Exeter, Peterborough and Ipswich all struggling at present.

Here’s a league table based on points gathered over the past six games.

