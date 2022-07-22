The arrivals of Colby Bishop and Joe Pigott don’t only help fill a previously vacant forward department that was sadly devoid of any senior strikers, it finally brings quality to the Blues’ attacking ranks for the season ahead – with both players having impressive track records at this level.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Josh Griffiths’ arrival on loan from West Brom means Danny Cowley finally has someone he can trust to fill the boots of Gavin Bazunu.

Of course, there’s the small matter of Marcus Harness’ departure to Ipswich to contend with – and who will be recruited to fill that particular void.

But coupled with the noticeable signings of Marlon Pack, Zak Swanson and Joe Rafferty, Blues fans are beginning to feel positive about a season that kicks off in eight days time at Sheffield Wednesday.

Yet is that growing optimism at Fratton Park being replicated in the odds for promotion at the bookies?

We had a look at SkyBet’s latest figures for the League One promotion race and here's what we discovered...

