LATEST: Leyton Orient 2 Portsmouth 5 - Full Time

Pompey’s latest pre-season fixture takes place at Leyton Orient tonight, with a 7pm kick-off.

By Neil Allen
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 5:30 pm
Updated Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 8:49 pm
Leyton Orient are staging Pompey's latest pre-season challenge tonight. Picture: Simon Roe/ProSportsImages
Leyton Orient are staging Pompey's latest pre-season challenge tonight. Picture: Simon Roe/ProSportsImages

The hosts yesterday declared the match as a behind-closed-doors occasion, with concerns for supporters’ well-being during sweltering heat across England.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter

Leyton Orient v Pompey 2-5 FT

Last updated: Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 20:48

    Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 20:48

    And that’s it. Pompey run out 5-2 winners.

    Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 20:48

    89 - What a save from Griffiths. Diving low down to thwart Orient’s triallist.

    Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 20:46

    88 - Pierrick receiving treatment.

    Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 20:45

    Pack has been a real plus tonight, as has Curtis with his pressing and energy. Both now not on the pitch, obviously.

    Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 20:36

    Griffiths and Mnoga the only two who started the game who remain on the pitch.

    Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 20:35

    Vincent, Jewitt-White, Gifford, Bridgman and Terell Thomas come on.

    Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 20:34

    77 - Ogilvie is receiving treatment, but was coming off anyway with five more subs.

    Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 20:31

    74 - Pierrick’s cross from the right is headed home by Pigott for his second of the match.

    Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 20:31

    74 - Pompey get another. It’s 5-2.

    Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 20:30

    72 - Ogie’s cross from the right caused problems and Dan Happe swept it into the net, despite Mnoga throwing himself at it on the line.

    Next Page
    Page 1 of 6
    PortsmouthLeyton OrientPompeyEngland