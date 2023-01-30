Here are the latest headlines from across League One ahead of a busy conclusion to the window.

Midfielder moves

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lincoln have reportedly won the race for St Mirren midfielder Ethan Erhahon.

Football Insider have revealed the Imps have had a £300,000 bid accepted for the 21-year-old who had been hotly tipped to depart the Buddies this month.

Indeed, the youngster had been linked with a switch prior to the window before Danny Cowley quickly ruled out a move.

Erhahon has featured 25 times for St Mirren this term, and has totalled 123 appearances for the Scottish Premiership outfit.

Fleetwood fees

Ethan Erhahon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stockley has joined the Cod Army for an undisclosed fee from Charlton, penning a two-and-a-half-year deal at the Highbury Stadium.

It brings to a close a difficult end to a two-year stay with the Addicks after he fell down the pecking order under new boss Dean Holden.

After joining the Addicks in 2021, Stockley netted 31 goals in 89 outings for the South London outfit.

Scott Brown has also added Marriott to his attacking department, after the 28-year-old joined from Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The forward also penned a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Lancashire outfit after he departed London Road for a substantial undisclosed fee.

Burton boost

Charlie Kirk has reportedly been given a green light to depart Charlton this month.

South London Press have reported that Burton are keeping close tabs on the 25-year-old’s current situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Crewe ace has been left out of the Addicks’ last five matchday side’s as Dean Holden continues to trim his squad.

Following his £500,000 deal from the Mornflake Stadium in 2021, Kirk has scored just three goals in 29 league outings for Charlton, which also included an unsuccessful loan spell at Blackpool last term.

Burton bid

Burton have reportedly placed a bid for Morecambe striker Cole Stockton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Football League World have claimed the Brewers have tabled a bid for the 28-year-old as they eye a replacement for Victor Adeboyejo.

The Brewers are believed to have targeted the forward as their main man to guide them to survival in the second half of the season.

After a strong campaign in League One last term, Stockton has failed to match the impressive goal-scoring figures, netting just twice in 22 league outings to date.

A summer move looked likely for the former Tranmere man after he failed to pen a new deal as he entered the final 12 months at the Mazuma Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This saw the striker linked with several clubs, including Pompey, before Danny Cowley ruled out a move for the want-away man.

Championship calling

Stoke are planning an ambitious late swoop for Peterborough talent Ronnie Edwards, according to reports.

TEAMtalk have suggested the Potters are keen to make a swoop for the 19-year-old, with Alex Neil keen to add defensive reinforcement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre-back had been a hotly sought-after in the summer, which saw the Posh slap a £10m valuation on the defender's name after being lined with Chelsea and Spurs.

With interest a possibility in January, owner Darragh MacAnthony had played down reports Edwards would be sold this month.

However, Stoke have now entered the frame after scouts from the Bet365 stadium watched on at London Road during their 2-1 victory against Pompey on Saturday.

The England under-19 international has featured 67 times during his time with Peterborough, which saw him impress at Championship level last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlton chances

Charlton are closing in on the capture of midfielder Galvin Kilkenny, according to Football Insider.

It has been reported that the Addicks have agreed a deal for the 22-year-old, who is currently on loan at Stoke.

Yet his temporary switch at the Bet365 Stadium has been far from a success, registering just four appearances under Alex Neil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad