Fowler in frame for Us

Robbie Fowler is the favourite to become new Oxford manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The legendary Liverpool striker and former Leeds and Manchester City man is the clear leader with the bookies to succeed Karl Robinson.

The England man is priced at 5/4 with Bet Victor to assume the hot seat at the Kassam Stadium.

Fowler leads the way from Grant McCann, who was linked with the Pompey role filled by John Mousinsho. The ex-Peterborough and Hull man is 11/4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next trio in the frame all have Blues links.

Former boss Michael Appleton is 7/1 with his predecessor Steve Cotterill 8/1.

Robbie Fowler, left, with former Oxford boss Karl Robinson and jockey AP McCoy. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Paul Cook’s No2 and former Wigan manager Leam Richardson is 12/1 and fifth favourite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ane-KO for Charlton striker

Charlton have been dealt a blow with Chuks Aneke ruled out for the rest of the season.

The striker limped off against Sheffield Wednesday, after entering the field in the 57th minute.

And Addicks boss has revealed its bad news for the former Arsenal and Birmingham City man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told Charlton TV: ‘It’s not good news, I’m afraid.

‘He’s picked up a significant hamstring strain – the scan confirmed that yesterday.

‘If we see him this season, I’d be surprised. We’re obviously going to get around him and support him. He’s had a tough season.’

Plymouth owners plan takeover

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plymouth owners are being touted to take over Israeli outfit Hapoel Tel Aviv.

Michael Mincberg, a minority shareholder at Home Park, and his brother are in the frame to take over the club, according to international football consultant Raphael Gellar.

Gellar tweeted: ‘Some interesting news for Plymouth Argyle FC supporters.

‘It appears several of the minority owners at Argyle are close to a full take over of Israeli club Hapoel Tel Aviv. Process seems to be in the closing stages. Mincberg brothers leading the charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘More importantly, it seems the era of the Nisanov brother & co is over as the leaders of Hapoel Tel Aviv. The club has struggled in recent years and an ownership change is welcome by many of the fans.