Here are the latest headlines from across the third tier.

Charlton calls

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Charlton boss has insisted his side ‘need’ to improve in the January transfer window if they want to avoid failure this season.

The Addicks sit worryingly four points above the relegation zone after a poor start, which sees them 18th in the standings.

The 43-year-old was adamant the upcoming market must be utilised to capitalised on their slow opening months of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told TALKsport: ‘In January we need to do the business, the right business to push the club forward.

‘My ambitions for this football club are more than that this season, but at the same time let's get it right in the next few weeks. We're looking upwards.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean Holden.

Plymouth to Preston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher revealed he was close to making the switch to Preston last season alongside Ryan Lowe.

With a deal on the table to make the move to Deepdale, the 43-year old instead chose to remain at Home Park – making the transition from coach to manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a deal that has ultimately paid off so far, with the Pilgrims sitting top of League One at Christmas as they eye a long-awaited return to the Championship.

Speaking to the EFL, he said: ‘Going to Preston was definitely a consideration because when Ryan was offered the job, there was a deal in place to take me with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘But once this opportunity came from the owner, Simon Hallett, and the CEO, Andrew Parkinson, I just felt I was ready for it.

‘I’m a big believer in taking risks. I backed myself to try my hardest, to learn and to improve every day – that’s all I can do. If it doesn’t work, then at least I’ve tried. So far, I’ve really enjoyed it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘As far as first years in management go, it couldn’t have gone much better, apart from maybe getting in the play-offs last season.

‘Although that was a disappointment to miss out, I think it was a big learning curve and highlighted pretty quickly what we needed to do in the summer to try to take that next step.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robins to Robins

Cheltenham have made Bristol City striker Sam Bell one of their top targets next month, according to Bristol Live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been reported the Robins had received five loan offers for the 20-year-old prior to the window opening, with game time at Ashton Gate coming at a premium this term.

Wade Elliott’s side have now emerged as one of the favourites to bring the forward in next month to boost their safety chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad