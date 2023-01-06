LATEST: New favourite in Portsmouth boss race as Chelsea man joins ex-Leeds United and Hull City pair in running - in pictures
The picture is changing in the race to become the new Pompey manager.
There is now a new clear favourite in the next Blues boss market, as the battle heats up in the race to become Danny Cowley’s successor.
And there are a couple of new entries in the field as those who want the post jostle for position with the oddsmakers.
Bet Victor are running a market on next Pompey manager, and we’ve put together the latest odds on the key runners and riders. Odds correct at 9am on 06/01/23.