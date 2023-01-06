News you can trust since 1877
LATEST: New favourite in Portsmouth boss race as Chelsea man joins ex-Leeds United and Hull City pair in running - in pictures

The picture is changing in the race to become the new Pompey manager.

By Jordan Cross
3 minutes ago

There is now a new clear favourite in the next Blues boss market, as the battle heats up in the race to become Danny Cowley’s successor.

And there are a couple of new entries in the field as those who want the post jostle for position with the oddsmakers.

Bet Victor are running a market on next Pompey manager, and we’ve put together the latest odds on the key runners and riders. Odds correct at 9am on 06/01/23.

1. There's a new favourite with the bookies in the next Pompey boss market

From left, Grant McCann, Steve Evans, Antony Barry and Leam Richardson.

Photo: The News

2. Brian Barry-Murphy

Odds: 25/1

Photo: Morgan Harlow

3. Michael Flynn

Odds: 25/1

Photo: Malcolm Couzens

4. Dean Smith

Odds: 25/1

Photo: Lexy Ilsley

