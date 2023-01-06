The picture is changing in the race to become the new Pompey manager.

There is now a new clear favourite in the next Blues boss market, as the battle heats up in the race to become Danny Cowley’s successor.

And there are a couple of new entries in the field as those who want the post jostle for position with the oddsmakers.

Bet Victor are running a market on next Pompey manager, and we’ve put together the latest odds on the key runners and riders. Odds correct at 9am on 06/01/23.

Undefined: twitter

1. There's a new favourite with the bookies in the next Pompey boss market From left, Grant McCann, Steve Evans, Antony Barry and Leam Richardson. Photo: The News Photo Sales

2. Brian Barry-Murphy Odds: 25/1 Photo: Morgan Harlow Photo Sales

3. Michael Flynn Odds: 25/1 Photo: Malcolm Couzens Photo Sales

4. Dean Smith Odds: 25/1 Photo: Lexy Ilsley Photo Sales