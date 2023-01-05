LATEST: New names in frame for Portsmouth hot seat as former Newcastle, Crystal Palace and West Ham boss enters running with ex-Sunderland and Fulham man
The race to become new Pompey boss is hotting up.
By Jordan Cross
19 minutes ago
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 11:07am
And new names are entering the fray when it comes to the bosses in the frame to succeed Danny Cowley.
After a day in which surprise new names emerged as contenders with the bookies, this morning has thrown up some more new entries into the field.
Bet Victor are running a market on next Pompey manager and we’ve put together the latest odds on the key runners and riders. Odds correct at 10.15am 5/1/23.
Page 1 of 5