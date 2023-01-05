News you can trust since 1877
LATEST: New names in frame for Portsmouth hot seat as former Newcastle, Crystal Palace and West Ham boss enters running with ex-Sunderland and Fulham man

The race to become new Pompey boss is hotting up.

By Jordan Cross
19 minutes ago
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 11:07am

And new names are entering the fray when it comes to the bosses in the frame to succeed Danny Cowley.

After a day in which surprise new names emerged as contenders with the bookies, this morning has thrown up some more new entries into the field.

Bet Victor are running a market on next Pompey manager and we’ve put together the latest odds on the key runners and riders. Odds correct at 10.15am 5/1/23.

1. New names have entered the next Pompey manager market with the bookies.

Names in the frame (from left) Chris Wilder, Lee Bradbury, Sam Allardyce and Chris Coleman.

Photo: The News

2. Kenny Jackett

33/1

Photo: Joe Pepler/Digital South

3. Anthony Barry

Odds: 25/1

Photo: VIRGINIE LEFOUR

4. Brian Barry-Murphy

Odds: 25/1

Photo: Morgan Harlow

