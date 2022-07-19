The News understands the Blues now fear they will lose out in their effort to land the striker for a second successive season.

Cowley was keen to bring the Leicester City man back to Fratton Park, after making a big impression over the second half of last term.

But the Pompey boss has turned his attention elsewhere, bringing in Ipswich Town striker Joe Pigott and chasing Accrington’s Colby Bishop before Blackpool swooped in late for the 25-year-old.

It’s looking increasingly like a big-money exit from Leicester or Championship loan move is the route Hirst will go down.

The potential for those deals left Pompey down the pecking order, in the hunt to secure the former Sheffield Wednesday man’s services.

League One rivals Ipswich Town have already seen a sizable bid for Hirst knocked back this summer.

Their financial clout means they can reach levels outside of Pompey’s grasp - and it appears it could take a multi-million pound bid to land the 23-year-old.

The Blues have seen their coffers bolstered by Marcus Harness’ move to Ipswich, and their £500,000 offer for Bishop shows they are looking to reinvest that cash.

Hirst had indicated he wanted to return to PO4 next season, where his popularity grew significantly as the season went on.

That was a result of bagging 15 goals, with his first effort not arriving until November.

Cowley has been in contact with the striker across the summer, as he waited for clarity from his employers on the path forward after joining the first-team set-up in pre-season.

The Pompey boss has been lifted by Pigott’s Friday night arrival, but that enthusiasm has been tempered somewhat by Bishop’s likely Blackpool move.

Cowley has indicated he would like three attacking options for the campaign ahead.