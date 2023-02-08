Former Pompey defender Darren Moore has no intention of leaving Sheffield Wednesday. (Steve Ellis)

Moore won’t be bagged by Baggies

Former Pompey defender Darren Moore has shut down talk of a move to West Brom.

The Sheffield Wednesday manager has been linked with a move to The Hawthorns, with their existing boss Carlos Corberan touted as a contender for the vacant Leeds post.

But the Owls boss, whose side lost 1-0 to Fleetwood in the FA Cup last night, made it clear he’s very happy staying put with the League One leaders.

When asked of potential West Brom interest, Moore told the Sheffield Star: ‘I don't know anything of that.

‘Everybody knows, and I can say it now, I'm committed to Wednesday and you know I've got a big job here to do. I'm committed to working hard at it and making us better… I'm happy exactly where I am and long may it continue.’

Addick takeover twist

Two more interested parties to take over Charlton have emerged, according to reports.

Former Sunderland owner Charlie Methven is believed to be keen to assume control of the Addicks, with Dane Thomas Sandgaard keen to sell.

Methven is involved with the SE7 Partners group, along with new Charlton finance director Mark Warrick.

They are believed to be front runners to get the keys to The Valley, but according to Football Insider, there are at least two other consortiums still keen to buy the club.

Both are said to have registered their interest to take over Charlton, with a source connected with one of the groups critical of Sandgaard.

He said: ‘He is now losing so much money and his experience has made him realise that he simply can’t run a football club.’

Brown Owl delight

Scott Brown admitted he gave his players hell as they made their own FA Cup history.

The Cod Army made the fifth round of the competition for the first time with a victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

Brown felt his players responded superbly after weekend defeat to Burton Albion.

He told footballscotland:

‘We seem to like the cup!

‘We were playing an exceptional team and at half time I turned around to see the land of the giants coming on. They brought the big guns on and for us, we were a small team today.

‘But what we did do is look after the ball. I am delighted for these lads as I have gave them hell the last couple of days.

‘I wasn't happy with the performance in the (Burton Albion) game, there was no composure, we didn't control anything so the last couple of days we have been working hard and watching a lot of videos, getting an understanding of the plan.

‘On Saturday nobody listened, today was exceptional, balls in the box we defended with our lives, not the tallest team, but you have to have that aggression and desire. Second half was always going to be a bit deeper.