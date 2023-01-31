LATEST: News over chances of Portsmouth move for Exeter City striker after name surfaces on deadline day

The Grecians are not anticipating conducting any further business before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.

And that points to the striker today linked with a move to Pompey staying put at St James Park.

Exeter have seen two players arrive and one depart on deadline day.

Jevani Brown. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

One of the arrivals was striker James Scott, prompting talk among fans that could push top scorer Brown towards the exit door.

The News understands, however, Gary Caldwell doesn’t see any further activity unfolding.