LATEST: News over chances of Portsmouth move for Exeter City striker after name surfaces on deadline day
Exeter aren’t expecting Jevani Brown to leave before the close of the window.
The Grecians are not anticipating conducting any further business before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.
And that points to the striker today linked with a move to Pompey staying put at St James Park.
Exeter have seen two players arrive and one depart on deadline day.
One of the arrivals was striker James Scott, prompting talk among fans that could push top scorer Brown towards the exit door.
The News understands, however, Gary Caldwell doesn’t see any further activity unfolding.
And it would take a massive offer for any of their players for that to change before 11pm tonight.