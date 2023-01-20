That means summer Spurs signing Josh Oluwayemi is set to continue between the sticks against Exeter City.

Interim head coach Simon Bassey revealed the Blues were on the brink of bringing in an addition in the keeping department this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But that deal collapsed at the 11th hour, meaning the likelihood is Oluwayemi will start once more against the Grecians - with youngster Toby Steward his deputy.

Oluwayemi performed well against Bolton on his first League One start last weekend, but made a costly error dropping a cross for the second goal.

Bassey explained the situation now looks set to remain the same after plenty of twists and turns over recent days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: ‘I’ve got to be honest, it seems to be changing every 20 minutes at the moment.

‘Yesterday there was a big chance we were getting it done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Oluwayemi

‘Then after training we come in and there’s been some problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘So then we’re opening up to other offers.

‘It’s ongoing and we hope to get one done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘If not though, then we’ll have to wait until after Saturday.’

Bassey joked Pompey have cast their net wide when it comes to a new keeper, after Josh Griffiths was recalled by West Brom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite that, it hasn’t resulted in the kind of progress the Blues would’ve liked when it comes to adding more keeping experience.

Bassey added: ‘We’ve had plenty of rods - we’ve been octopus fishing this week!

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘A couple of times we were close to getting it done and never managed to.

‘That wasn’t through any fault of our own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Then yesterday we’d agreed our bit and that was getting done.

‘Then obviously something happened at the other club and they put the brakes on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad