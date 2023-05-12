Latest: News over Portsmouth favourite’s future with Cardiff City, Blackburn and Bristol City linked winger a free agent

And The News understands it is the Republic of Ireland international’s preference to extend his five-year stay at Fratton Park.

Curtis becomes a free agent this summer as his existing three-and-a-half year agreement comes to a close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But discussions are ready to start next week over new terms, with all sides hopeful of an agreement being reached.

The 27-year-old’s season came grinding to a halt when he injured his anterior cruciate ligament in March against Bolton. That led to the winger undergoing surgery in March, which he is now recovering well from.

A conservative timescale has put the end of the year as the target for his return, but the hope is the former Derry City man could be back in the equation sooner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That will have to be factored into discussions, though Pompey are firmly aware of their duty of care to their longest-serving player in terms of the senior set-up.

Even on the road to recovery Curtis will not be short of suitors, after bagging 57 goals in 226 Blues appearances.

Ronan Curtis.

His preference, however, is to definitely to stay in the city which has become his home for the man who’s attracted interest from the likes of Cardiff, Blackburn and Bristol City. Curtis’ son was born last September, with his partner also from the area and his own family building ties with Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad