Latest on Plymouth Argyle man's injury woe after Portsmouth exit as ex-Blues boss lauds impact of Lincoln City man, plus Sunderland and Leeds United news

James Bolton

Lowe hoping for a Bolton bolt-on

James Bolton is expected to return in the next month after a nightmare start to his Plymouth career.The former Pompey defender has been sidelined with an ankle injury, picked up in pre-season after moving to Home Park.But Pilgrims boss Ryan Lowe explained the 27-year-old is using a state-of-the-art anti-gravity treadmill called the AlterG to aid his progress.Lowe told PlymouthLive: ‘James is on the AlterG today. It’s a big day for him. I’m hoping to have James back within a month which will be fantastic for him.‘He’s back in the gym and he’s working ever so hard. He’s in a good healing process at the moment.‘Today and next week he will batter the AlterG and he will go 80 per cent weight, 60, 40 right the way down to none.‘Then we are looking to get James back on the grass doing some running this time next week.’

Ex-Pompey boss lauds Lincoln winger impact

Kenny Jackett is open minded about the future of winger Theo Archibald.The Lincoln winger has joined up with the former Pompey boss at Leyton Orient this season, and rewarded the O’s with two goals so far in their strong start to the season.Jackett told the Ilford Recorder: ‘He’s on a season-long loan, that’s the situation, but we’ll see what the future brings.

'He’ll be with us this year and that’s what we’re concentrating on at the moment. We have been pleased with him.’

Scully has Accy X-Factor

Tom Scully has signed a new one-year deal with Accrington.The 21-year-old midfielder has committed his future to the side who’ve made a good start to their League One campaign.He told Accrington’s official site: I'm over the moon to be here and renewing my contract was a priority when the gaffer offered it to me.‘I feel at home here and I love everything about the place.‘The fans are unbelievable and they are just as passionate as me.’

Premier League side tipped for Sunderland cash boostLeeds have been tipped to make millions from a sell-on clause in Sunderland new boy Niall Huggins’ contract.The defender moved to the Stadium of Light last month for free, but had a significant clause for the Premier League club to receive a portion of any fee from a future move.Campbell told Football Insider: ‘That clause could make them (Leeds) millions in the future.‘The thing with these youngsters now is that they want to play football week in, week out. If you are not going to be able to offer them first-team football then they are going to look for a way out.‘Sunderland are a huge club who have aspirations of getting automatic promotion this season, so why would he not want to join?‘Yes, Leeds may make a few quid out the deal but it could quite easily be a deal they end up regretting in the future.

'He may well continue to progress and all of a sudden they’ll be thinking, “We should have kept him."'

