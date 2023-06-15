Jack’s alright for Championship pair

Peterborough’s Jack Taylor is being pursued by Championship pair Ipswich and Bristol City, according to reports.

The 24-year-old is continuing to attract interest with the Posh looking increasingly likely to cash in, as he prepares to enter the final year of his contract.

The former Chelsea youngster’s stock has risen off the back of an impressive couple of seasons at London Road.

Peterborough director of football, Barry Fry, stuck a £10m valuation on Taylor after Ipswich’s interest was revealed last summer.

After making further bids in January it now looks like they will vie with their new Championship rivals for the Republic of Ireland international’s signature, according to Football Insider.

Robins’ Rams raid

Josh McEachran. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Derby County face a fight to keep midfielder Jason Knight.

The 22-year-old is wanted by Bristol City as he enters the final year of his contract at Pride Park.

The Republic of Ireland international’s manager, Stephen Kenny, has stated a host of Championship sides are keen on Knight.

And it appears the Robins are firmly among that group, as they look to look to strengthen ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Josh is Manning’s man

Oxford United are closing in on a deal for midfielder Josh McEachran, according to reports.

McEachran is a free agent as he leaves relegated MK Dons, with the U’s looking to continue a busy start to the window.

The former Premier League midfielder with Chelsea knows Oxford boss Liam Manning from their time together at Stadium MK.