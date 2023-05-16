But the sporting director has warned contingency plans have been drawn up should the Blues be forced to look elsewhere.

The Luton loanee is Pompey’s top goalkeeping target this summer, following an impressive loan spell during the second half of the season.

Crucially, Macey is contracted with the Hatters for another 12 months, although the Blues are optimistic a deal can be brokered.

Nonetheless, immediate progress has been hampered by Luton’s season still in play, through ongoing involvement in the Championship play-offs.

Tonight Rob Edwards’ side face Sunderland in the second leg of their semi-final (8pm), trailing 2-1 from Saturday’s first leg.

And that outcome could well bring the Hatters back to the bargaining table sooner than expected.

Hughes told The News: ‘Luton have a lot on their plate and we don’t want to skew that.

Rich Hughes wants to bring Matt Macey back to Fratton Park permanently this summer. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘There’s the play-offs, work going on with stadium redevelopment – potentially moving to a new stadium ahead of potentially a Premier League season.

‘But we’ve had initial conversations with Luton over Matt and we hope there’s an opportunity to do something between the two clubs.

‘We are completely respectful that he is under contract somewhere else, but I suspect Luton may go in a different direction in terms of Premier League or Championship next year.

‘They’ve had Ethan Horvath on loan, who has done incredibly well for them, so I’m sure they’ll be in the market to try to improve themselves.

‘Do I think Matt can be a Championship goalkeeper? Yes, I absolutely do. Do Luton see it? I don’t know.

‘We’ll have to wait and see, if there's something to be done, we are happy to have that conversation. I suppose their situation will become clearer and we’ll have a better understanding after the play-offs.

‘But we also have to prepare for every eventuality because he is under contract for another year, so there’s a scenario that he may have a future at Luton or he could have other potential suitors.

‘It would be dangerous for us to put all our eggs in one basket, yet if we have the opportunity to bring Matt to the football club, we’re happy to do so.

‘We have other names, but Matt is in a really good position and, if all the parties are aligned, I am sure it’s something which could be done.’

Macey made 21 appearances for the Blues, with his final outing arriving as a second-half substitute against Wycombe.

Although a lukewarm response to his loan signing by some, he swiftly won over the Fratton faithful, who would welcome him back permanently.

Hughes added: ‘Matt’s had a great season and done really well, fitting in and around the building seamlessly.

‘As well as being a good goalkeeper, he’s been a really good character around the place, so there's a lot to be said for bringing him back in terms of what we are trying to build.

