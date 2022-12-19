Here are the latest headlines across the third tier.

No Posh exit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony has squashed any suggestion captain Jonson Clarke-Harris could depart the London Road next month.

There had been rumours ahead of the window that promotion rivals Ipswich were set to swoop in for the 28-year-old.

However, the Posh chairman simply replied with ‘none’ in response to a supporter who questioned the links to the Tractor Boys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being tipped with a move to Watford in the summer, the striker has once again impressed in League One.

Clarke-Harris has netted 12 goals in 21 league outings for Grant McCann’s side to date following their relegation from the Championship last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony has squashed rumours of a January rumours of an Ipswich swoop for Jonson Clark-Harris.

This has seen him climb to the top of the League One goalscoring charts, sitting one strike ahead of Bristol Rovers’ Aaron Collins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bolton ambition

Bolton are eyeing an ambitious swoop for Huddersfield striker Danny Ward, according to Alan Nixon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Evatt’s side have been credited with an impressive move for the 32-year-old, who is out of contract with the Championship strugglers in the summer.

But with no indication of a new deal for the forward, the Whites are keeping close tabs on the current situation at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ward has scored three goals and registered two assists for the Terriers, who have netted just 19 goals in the second tier to date.

Last term, the former Cardiff man was on the scoresheet 14 times for Huddersfield, guiding them to a third-placed finish as well as the play-off final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exeter issues

Exeter have been handed a damaging injury blow to defender Pierce Sweeney ahead of their Boxing Day contest against Pompey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 28-year-old sustained a broken thumb during the Grecians’ 2-0 defeat to Bolton on the weekend, as they extended their winless run to five games.

Indeed, boss Gary Caldwell revealed the central defender will undergo surgery this week and is set to be on the sidelines for at least three weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told BBC Radio Devon: ‘We were hoping he could have got a cast on to play, but hopefully it'll be a few weeks and that could happen.’