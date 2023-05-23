Latest pictures of Portsmouth's Fratton Park redevelopment as Milton End facelift continues

As our latest pictures show, the redevelopment of Pompey’s famous old ground continues ahead of a January 2024 completion date.

The most recent progress can be seen at the Milton End, where work has been ongoing since last November.

Since the season finished on May 7, construction workers have been busy ripping up the seats that housed 951 Wycombe fans on the final day of the season.

That northern half of the stand will then be re-profiled to match the safe standing seats already completed in the southern half – seats that were made available before the conclusion of the Blues’ 2022-23 campaign.

The police control room that sat in the north-east corner between the Milton End and North Stand has also been removed as focus also turns towards an area of the ground reserved for away fans.

There’s evidence of the turnstile entrance in the south-east corner also taking shape as Pompey look to have their new-look Fratton Park fully operational as soon as possible.

Work on the Milton End – which also includes extended concourses and roofing, additional toilet facilities, 18-23 disabled seats, a media room and PA hub – will enable the Blues to accommodate 3,115 fans across three sections. It will also help take Fratton Park’s overall capacity beyond the 20,000 mark

The new-look entrance to the south-east corner of Fratton Park between the Milton End and the South Stand is taking shape nicely, with extended concourses part of its new features.

New figures estimate that the work carried out on Fratton Park over the past couple of years will reach £12m.

Proof of demolition work on the north-east corner of Fratton Park, where the police control room once stood.