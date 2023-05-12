Here are the latest headlines from across the third tier.

Plymouth potential

Steven Schumacher has revealed he would be open to a swoop for Morgan Whittaker.

After being linked with Pompey last summer, the striker would go onto spend the first half of the campaign on loan at Home Park, where he scored nine goals in 25 games.

The 22-year-old was recalled from his stay by Swansea in January but only managed to find the net once for the Swans in the Championship.

Whittaker was in attendance for one of the Pilgrims’ games last month, which Schumacher was keen to stress had no significance over a potential move.

But following their promotion to the second tier, the Plymouth boss insisted he would be keen to sign the forward.

Morgan Whittaker.

He said: ‘He just came down to say hello, there wasn’t any other ulterior motive in that. It was just good to see him. If we were in the realms of being able to bring him back to the club then we would because we think he could do a job in the Championship in the way we play.

‘He has still got a contract with Swansea. I don’t know exactly what happened in January, whether he was going to leave or not to somebody else. I don’t know what anybody else bid. I’m not aware of any of that. I just wanted to say hello to him (on Tuesday). It was good to see him.

‘He really enjoyed it here. He has come out and said he wanted to stay here and finish the season off but he wasn’t able to do that. He just wanted to come back and say hello to the lads. That’s literally all it was.’

May’s move

Charlton have emerged as the front runners to sign Alfie May, according to reports.

Gloucestershire Live have revealed The Valley appears an attractive destination for the front man due to family connections.

The 29-year-old has been tipped with a move away from Cheltenham this summer after admitted he was keen to depart the Robins in the transfer window.

This has seen teams across the EFL spark interest in May, including Millwall, Derby and Wrexham.

He is the club’s record Football League goalscorer - netting 58 league goals since his arrival in January 2020.

Last week the forward was videoed with Pompey fans, which prompted calls from some supporters to make the swoop this summer.

Poole position

Bristol City are keeping close tabs on defender Regan Poole, according to The Telegraph.

The 24-year-old was this week released from Lincoln after he opted for a move away from Sincil Bank.

It now appears the Championship side have come calling for the full-back, who recently picked up the Imps’ Player of the Season award.