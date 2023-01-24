Here are the latest transfer headlines from across the third tier.

Plymouth pursuit

Plymouth are believed to be readying a second bid for Cambridge forward Harvey Knibbs, according to reports.

Journalist Darren Witcoop has claimed the League One leaders are keen to strike a deal for the 23-year-old before the end of the window.

It had been revealed earlier in the month that the Pilgrims had put in an offer for the striker, before those rumours were quickly put to bed.

Now, Mark Bonner’s men are said to have braced themselves for a second round of interest as the market enters it’s final seven days.

The forward has featured 33 times for the U’s this season, registering four goals and four assists for the League One strugglers.

Plymouth are readying a second bid for Pompey summer target Harvey Knibbs.

The former Aston Villa man was previously linked with a switch to Pompey in August as Danny Cowley looked to add to his attacking line.

The summer market also saw Knibbs linked along with team-mates Shilow Tracey and Sam Smith as the former Blues boss continued to eye replacements for George Hirst.

Double blow

Oxford United and Charlton are set to face a blow in their pursuit for Chelsea talent Xavier Simons.

The League One duo are also in the race along with League Two pairing Salford and Leyton Orient for the 19-year-old, who’s currently on loan at Hull.

But game time has come at a premium for the midfielder at the MKM Stadium, featuring just twice in the Championship to date.

Amid interest elsewhere, Tigers boss Liam Rosenior has made it clear he wants to keep Simons beyond his current loan deal, which expires at the end of the season.

He told Hull Live: ‘With Xavi, I love the kid, I think he’s got a great future in the game, and he’s someone I enjoy working with, and want to work with in the long-term.’

McKenna’s moves

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna has ruled out any further recruitment in the January window.

The promotion hopefuls have registered four signings so far in the window with George Hirst, Nathan Broadhead, Massimo Luongo and Harry Clarke all being added to the squad.

With Championship football the aim for the Tractor Boys this season, the head coach believes he has the right squad to challenge for the title.

He told the East Anglian Daily Times: ‘I don’t think so.

‘As I’ve said all along during the window, the club will continue to work very hard behind the scenes until the last day, looking to improve the squad for the short and long-term if the right players are available.

‘My focus at the moment are the games coming up and the tasks ahead.

