LIVE Portsmouth 0 Cambridge United 0: Lowery off with hamstring injury
Pompey return to PO4 as they look to build on their table-topping position against Cambridge. We'll be building up to kick-off with video, team news and all the talking points before the action gets underway at 7.45pm, as he bring live text commentary.
Lane down after pulling up with no one near - looks like a hamstring.
Now the visitors knocking the ball around with greater confidence
CHANCE
Messy melee in the Pompey box and Kaikai pokes it wide. Gone flat here after that bright start.
Rafferty with a needless push on Kaikai to put paid to a promising Pompey attack
Slower spell
Really bright first 10 minutes from Pompey - but lost their way a little in the last 10
Firm but fair challenge from Pack on Kaikai. Ref sees nothing wrong but Northampton bench not happy.
Audacious effort from 50 yards from Pack but not enough on it to lob Stevens.
CHANCE
Taylor goes down the right channel, cuts in and thumps a low drive at Norris
CHANCE
Lovely from Shaughnessy to get Lane away to the byline. Yengi somehow miscues when well placed from the cutback.
CHANCE
Out of nothing Lankester dances through the middle with his poke deflected wide. Bit of a warning for Pompey after looking in control