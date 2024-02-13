News you can trust since 1877
LIVE Portsmouth 0 Cambridge United 0: Lowery off with hamstring injury

Live commentary from Fratton Park as John Mousinho's side take on Cambridge
By Jordan Cross
Published 13th Feb 2024, 17:38 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 20:22 GMT
Pompey return to PO4 as they look to build on their table-topping position against Cambridge. We'll be building up to kick-off with video, team news and all the talking points before the action gets underway at 7.45pm, as he bring live text commentary.

20:22 GMT

34

Lane down after pulling up with no one near - looks like a hamstring.

20:19 GMT

33

Now the visitors knocking the ball around with greater confidence

20:17 GMT

CHANCE

Messy melee in the Pompey box and Kaikai pokes it wide. Gone flat here after that bright start.

20:15 GMT

28

Rafferty with a needless push on Kaikai to put paid to a promising Pompey attack

20:09 GMT

Slower spell

Really bright first 10 minutes from Pompey - but lost their way a little in the last 10

20:05 GMT

19

Firm but fair challenge from Pack on Kaikai. Ref sees nothing wrong but Northampton bench not happy.

20:04 GMT

18

Audacious effort from 50 yards from Pack but not enough on it to lob Stevens.

20:03 GMT

CHANCE

Taylor goes down the right channel, cuts in and thumps a low drive at Norris

19:59 GMT

CHANCE

Lovely from Shaughnessy to get Lane away to the byline. Yengi somehow miscues when well placed from the cutback.

19:57 GMT

CHANCE

Out of nothing Lankester dances through the middle with his poke deflected wide. Bit of a warning for Pompey after looking in control

Related topics:PortsmouthPompey