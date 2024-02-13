News you can trust since 1877
RECAP the action as Pompey come from behind to stay six clear at top of League One

Live commentary from Fratton Park as John Mousinho's side take on Cambridge
By Jordan Cross
Published 13th Feb 2024, 17:38 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 21:43 GMT
Pompey v Cambridge

Pompey return to PO4 as they look to build on their table-topping position against Cambridge. We'll be building up to kick-off with video, team news and all the talking points before the action gets underway at 7.45pm, as he bring live text commentary.

21:42 GMT

FT Pompey 3 Cambridge 1

Blues stay six points clear in come-from-behind win!

21:37 GMT

Stoppage time

Five minutes

21:34 GMT

87

Ovations for Kamara and Lane as they're replaced by Martin and Sparkes

21:33 GMT

CHANCE

Shaughnessy deflects Lankester's effort behind for a corner which is dealt with

21:32 GMT

Sparkes being readied

And Martin coming on

21:30 GMT

83

Fratton enjoying their night now as chants of 'blue army' ring out

21:27 GMT

76

Moxon wins a tackle on a night where he's found going tough.

21:23 GMT

May's moment

Applause for Adam May has he comes on amid triple change for Cambridge

21:19 GMT

71

What a finish from the winger as he shifts it on to left and curls in a delightful finish in via the bar!

21:17 GMT

KAMARAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

3-1!

