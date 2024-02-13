RECAP the action as Pompey come from behind to stay six clear at top of League One
Pompey return to PO4 as they look to build on their table-topping position against Cambridge. We'll be building up to kick-off with video, team news and all the talking points before the action gets underway at 7.45pm, as he bring live text commentary.
FT Pompey 3 Cambridge 1
Blues stay six points clear in come-from-behind win!
Stoppage time
Five minutes
Ovations for Kamara and Lane as they're replaced by Martin and Sparkes
CHANCE
Shaughnessy deflects Lankester's effort behind for a corner which is dealt with
Sparkes being readied
And Martin coming on
Fratton enjoying their night now as chants of 'blue army' ring out
Moxon wins a tackle on a night where he's found going tough.
May's moment
Applause for Adam May has he comes on amid triple change for Cambridge
What a finish from the winger as he shifts it on to left and curls in a delightful finish in via the bar!
KAMARAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
3-1!