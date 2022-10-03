LATEST: Portsmouth boss’ blueprint to shake-up club identity amid structural changes

And the Blues boss has expressed a desire to see a ‘Pompey way’ born and a clear identity flowing through the club at all levels.

Cowley’s blueprint comes amid structural changes at the club and Richard Hughes being confirmed as the club’s new sporting director last week.

The Pompey head coach has clearly defined ideas about a DNA for the club moving forward, from academy to senior level and across the Pompey Women’s set-up.

Cowley doesn’t necessarily see that has stretching to exact formations, but does want a philosophy for how the club’s side’s play both in and out of possession.

That is likely to mirror an intense press to win the ball back and high-energy and multi-faceted approach in possession seen at first-team level, in his 20-month tenure since succeeding Kenny Jackett.

Pompey’s Academy has seen significant change with Greg Miller appointed as its new manager last year, and Zesh Rehman joining as lead professional development phase coach in June.

They will both be central to Cowley’s plans, with the club’s evolution continuing.

Danny Cowley has outlined plans for a one-club Pompey identity. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Cowley said: ‘I definitely want to get to a place where it doesn’t matter if you’re watching our under-eights, the first team or the women’s team - we know it’s a Pompey team.

‘We need to wear the blue of Pompey - and know it’s a Pompey team.

‘I don’t think all the teams have to play the same formation, it’s down to having the best coaches whose job is to set the players up to have success.

‘The players are different in the under-eights, to the players in the under-10s, the players in the under-16s and the first team.

‘But we certainly want the same principles.

‘We want the same principles against the ball and the same principles in possession.

‘I’d like a Pompey way - that’s what we are working towards.’

Undoubtedly implementing a clear ethos at all levels is an area which will fall under the new sporting director’s remit, with Hughes starting in his new position later this month after joining from Forest Green.

That will be just one area of far-reaching role for the 34-year-old, with Cowley excited about the gains which can be made at PO4.

He added: ‘This a massive club which means so much to so many people.

‘But there is so much room for improvement - there is so much scope.

‘There’s literally so many areas we can continue to improve.

‘I see it as being really exciting - I’d quite like to do it myself!