LATEST: Portsmouth boss delivers key injury update over ex-Wolves, Derby County and Wigan Athletic man’s return

The Blues talisman is undergoing specialised injections in a bid to quicken the recovery from his latest injury setback.

The move is an effort to get a player Cowley still views as central to his side’s chances of success this season back into the first-team picture.

Jacobs has been missing for three-and-a-half weeks after limping off at Charlton with a hamstring injury, after entering the fray as a second-half substitute at The Valley.

It’s the latest in a long line of injury issues for the 31-year-old, who agreed a new 12-month appearance-based contract in the summer after his existing deal came to a close.

Cowley is clear on Jacobs’ importance, with the statistics backing up his position.

Pompey are unbeaten in the six games the former Wolves and Derby man has started this season, winning three and drawing three fixtures.

It’s a pattern which stretches all the way back to February, with the Blues losing just one of the 15 games Jacobs has begun since the 2-1 win at Burton Albion.

Pompey have now looked to quicken the winger’s return by giving him platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections, which help to encourage the healing process.

Cowley said: ‘We’re missing him, he’s a key player for us.

‘You only have to look at the win ratio with him in the side to see the impact he can have on the team.

‘He’s working and improving.

‘He’s having another PRP injection, his second, where they spin the blood and put his oxygenated blood back into the area.

‘That helps to accelerate the recovery process.’

With Jacobs establishing himself as a central figure to strong form from Pompey over the second half of last season and the start of this term, Cowley feels it’s clear his quality will be missed.

The Blues head coach thinks the 2020 signing from Wigan offers something different to the other options he possesses in his squad.

He added: ‘He’s so important with both goal creation and scoring goals as well.

‘You can see that, so you will always miss your best players.

‘He has that moment extra and that ability to create something out of nothing.

