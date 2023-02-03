LATEST: Portsmouth boss gives big hint over new number two as arrival date is revealed

And the Blues head coach has outlined the profile for a number two who could work alongside the 36-year-old moving forward.

Pompey are now focussing their energies on landing a man who can support Danny Cowley’s successor following his arrival last month.

The close of the transfer window has allowed a shift in attention to filling that role, with the club working to a shortlist of potential candidate.

Mousinho feels that process is moving closer to a conclusion.

He said: ‘We had one eye on that in the background but the transfer deadline took over.

‘We kept a few conversations going and since the window closed we’ve been back on that and working hard to make sure that position is filled by the right person.

‘We will hopefully and probably be in a position to appoint someone by the back end of next week. That would be a pretty good outcome for us.

‘We’ve got a shortlist and we’re working through that.

‘We’ve been open to names and suggestions that we’ve been brainstorming - people we know and people who’ve been recommended.

‘We’re filtering that down to make sure that’s the best possible fit for myself and the football club.’

Mousinho has moved to clarify the attributes he wants in the man he will work closely with, as he bids to bring success to Fratton Park.

Experience is desired, but the former Oxford United man explained that doesn’t mean the number two has to be vastly older than he is.

Likewise, he stated the man to arrive also doesn’t have to someone he’s acquainted with as he older a picture of what’s required.

Mousinho added: ‘Experience isn’t about age - it’s about experiences they’ve had.

‘When we try to match who’ve literally just come off the training pitch, that’s what we’re trying to match.

‘That’s someone who’s had a bit more time on the grass and been exposed a few more situations. Hopefully the two of us will complement each other nicely.

‘The immediate reaction when you look at these appointments is managers or head coaches looking to someone they know really well who they’ve worked closely with for a number of years.

‘One of my thoughts on that is when I came into this process was I knew Rich (Hughes), but apart from that no one at the club knew me.

‘So we went through the right process and eventually everyone was really comfortable with my appointment.

‘So I don’t think it’s out of the realms of possibility to do that with an assistant and coaching staff as well.

