Latest: Portsmouth boss’ January transfer window reveal over where focus could lie

And John Mousinho admitted the Blues will keep their options open over any exciting leftfield options which spring up, when the winter window opens.

That’s despite the head coach having to consider the harmony of his existing squad and leaving senior players in the stands, when players are fit.

Preparation work is continuing among the Pompey recruitment staff for when the shutters come up for transfer business on January 1.

Mousinho explained wide positions could be an area of focus, but that is largely dependent on how Anthony Scully recovers from knee surgery - with the summer arrival from Wigan slated to miss the rest of 2023.

The Blues boss also is well away there are unforeseen issues which can and usually do crop up, which can impact the thinking over transfer business.

When asked if a winger is likely to a January focus, Mousinho said: ‘Yes, I think that one all depends on injuries and how Anthony comes back from the injury.

‘If he comes back and is flying and none of the other wingers are injured, then that’s an area we’d be pretty comfortable - but we know things can change and can change really, really quickly. Injuries is probably number one and then it’s about availability.'

When it comes to other avenues Pompey could explore in the winter window, Mousinho explained having an open mind over what could arise will be necessary.

That was the case with the option to bring in Tino Anjorin from Chelsea resurfacing, when it looked like a loan deal had hit the buffers.

Mousinho added: ‘If there are players who are available and we feel can come in and affect the starting line-up immediately or squad in the future, that will be the sort of thing we want to do.

‘If they can affect the starting line-up then definitely, but we’re also looking for players for the future.