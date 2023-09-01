Latest: Portsmouth boss outlines deadline day plan and transfer picture as window reaches climax

And the Blues boss outlined the club’s football operation will ‘not dismiss’ any late, late surprises which could potentially spring up as the summer window comes to a close.

The deadline to complete deals is 11pm tonight, with a busy day of activity expected across League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey aren’t anticipating that being the case at PO4, however, with Tino Anjorin yesterday arriving as the club’s 14th deal of the summer window.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Denver Hume finding a new home is the one anticipated piece of business which is still to be tied up, with the left-sided player attracting League One and League Two business.

The Blues’ football operation will be in place, however, and monitoring events - and will be ready to react to anything which crops up if necessary.

Mousinho said: ‘We’re going to do it - but we’re not going to be doing it with the computer screens up and really searching for players we desperately need to bring in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We’re pretty satisfied with where the squad is at the moment from this transfer window and the 14 signings we’ve brought in.

Pompey boss John Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes.

‘If anything pops up we’re not going to dismiss it out of hand and we’re not going to be in separate parts of the country trying to communicate with each other.

‘We’ll hang around and make sure if we need to be we’re flexible and at least discuss things as they come up.

‘But, at the moment, we’re pretty satisfied with where everything is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘So hopefully it will be a relatively quiet end to the transfer window.

Mousinho admitted being back in a comfortable position after reacting to injuries to Kusini Yengi and Tom Lowery feels a good place for Pompey to be.

The likes of this weekend’s opponents, Peterborough, look set to have more taking place, however, with striker Jonson Clarke-Harris’ future one issue which needs resolving.