LATEST: Portsmouth boss’ plan to engineer January exit for Tottenham Hotspur arrival
Danny Cowley wants to secure the future of promising keeper Josh Oluwayemi.
The Pompey boss revealed he plans to take up an option to keep the summer Spurs signing at Fratton Park beyond the end of the season - before sending him out on loan.
Cowley has been impressed with the 21-year-old’s progress this term, after sealing a 12-month deal with the Blues.
Oluwayemi made his fifth senior appearance in the 3-0 Papa John’s Trophy success over Stevenage on Tuesday, keeping his third clean sheet along the way.
Cowley has been impressed with what he’s seen of the Londoner this term, as he pushes Josh Griffiths for the No1 spot.
And he is clear in his view Oluwayemi is part of his long-term Pompey plans.
Cowley would like to engineer a loan move for the man who received a senior Nigeria international call-up last year, however.
He said: ‘Josh is a super infectious character who brings positive energy to the training ground every day.
‘I know he’s popular with both players and staff.
‘He’s got a real chance. He has athleticism, he just needs games.
‘My ambition for him would be to get him out on loan.
‘I know he could go and do really well at National League level or League Two level.
‘Josh just needs that opportunity to develop now, to do that he needs a run of games.
‘That would be brilliant for him.
‘So my ambition will be to take his option up now and find a suitable loan for him in January.’
When it comes to a loan move, Cowley admitted choosing to let Oluwayemi leave on a temporary basis could be viewed as a negative for the Pompey senior set-up.
But the head coach feels that has to be weighed up against long-term gains for both the Blues and the keeper.
Cowley added: ‘There would be some short-term loss for us because he’s a brilliant character to have around, but sometimes you have to do what’s right for a player.
‘We’ll look at it in January and try to make that call.
‘He’s got some unbelievable athletic qualities and trains brilliantly every day.
‘When he’s played he’s done his very best and we’re excited to see how his career unfolds.’