Pompey believe Marlon Pack will lead his hometown club into the Championship.

The Blues have tabled a new deal for the League One title-winning skipper - and are confident he will be on board for their return to English football’s second tier.

Pompey yesterday released their retained list, which detailed exits for a host of the players who played roles in a season which will go down in legend.

Pack, however, has been offered a new agreement, as his existing two-year contract comes to a close.

The 33-year-old will go down in Fratton folklore, after returning to his hometown club and lifting the League One title.

Pack’s quality was underlined as he was named in the League One team of the season, shortlisted for the divisional player award and swept the board with the Blues end-of-term honours.

The former Cardiff City and Bristol City man will return to a level where he has spent a sizeable chunk of his career, if a new deal can be sealed.

Pack had his one-to-one meeting with John Mousinho on Monday, where the Pompey boss made it clear the Buckland boy is a wanted man.

And Mousinho sensed a pathway will be found to an agreement to keep his lieutenant at PO4.

He said: ‘We’ve offered Marlon a contract and the details of that are to be sorted between Marlon and the club. We’re obviously hoping he’s going to sign that.

‘We’ve talked, and, when we did, we didn’t talk about contract details, but the future of the football club.

‘We talked about what pre-season looks like and we talked about what improvements we could make around the place.

‘We talked about how we can hopefully have success next year, particularly with Marlon having such a wide experience of the Championship.

‘With all the years and games he’s played there, I think he’s going to be really useful for us.

‘With Marlon, we’re really hoping he’ll back on the first day of pre-season - and I think he will.