LATEST: Portsmouth boss reveals key update over Tottenham Hotspur starlet’s future ahead of January window

The Blues boss revealed Spurs have given no indication they are looking to recall the massively talented teen striker in the winter transfer window.

The Premier League outfit have a January recall clause on the Scarlett’s season-long loan deal, with it now two-and-a-half weeks until the shutters come up for business.

Pompey have been in regular contact with Spurs, as they report back on their hugely promising asset’s progress.

The England under-20 talent has received good exposure in League One, bagging five goals amid 23 appearances to date.

And Cowley explained there’s nothing to suggest that link up won’t be continuing for the duration of the season.

He said: ‘Dane is 18, but he trained last week and he looked frightening.‘Some of his one v one play and finishing, wow. He has these days where you see this outstanding potential he possesses.

‘He’s just a young player who is still trying to learn about himself, learn about his game and learn about his position and how to perform consistently week in, week out.

Dane Scarlett.

‘As I’ve said though on numerous occasions it’s a privilege to work with him every day.

It’s been pretty open (with Spurs). We speak daily if not weekly.

‘These big clubs they have the necessary support mechanisms to help their young players and rightly so.

‘We’ve got clear lines of communication.

‘With 99 per cent of loan players there’s a recall. We understand why that is in place.

‘But there is no suggestion they are looking to call him back.’

Scarlett has been refused permission to feature in the first two rounds of the FA Cup this season as part of the terms of the agreement of his loan at Pompey.

The 18-year-old was hoping to gain clearance to play in the third round next month, but those ambitions were dashed as the Blues were paired with his parent club in a mouth-watering tie.

Cowley joked they will be doing everything they can to ensure Antonio Conte doesn’t activate he recall clause at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 7.

He added: ‘Dane was in to me, asking if he could play in that game!

‘We’ll obviously do everything we can to win - but at the same time we’ll be super nice to Antonio Conte in the hope he won’t call him back!’