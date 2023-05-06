LATEST: Portsmouth boss reveals position over move for £200,000 midfielder

But the Blues boss is adamant his club have not registered their interest with Accrington in their £200,000-rated midfielder.

The News revealed on Wednesday Pompey have been made aware of the price on the former academy talent’s head, after bagging 12 goals for the strugglers this term.

Leigh has a year left on his deal, with John Coleman’s side set to be relegated to League Two this weekend.

Mousinho admitted his admiration for the 23-year-old and thinks it’s natural links will be made with the former Priory School student.

The head coach feels it’s imperative Pompey respect the situation Accrington are in, however, with the season not yet finished.

Mousinho explained it’s been his club’s intention not to make in-roads into contacting fellow outfits until the dust has settled on the campaign.

He said: ‘We haven’t made an enquiry with Accrington.

Tommy Leigh (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

‘First of all, it isn’t the right time. The fact Accrington are in that relegation battle, even if it isn’t realistic for them to stay up, out of respect for them and Tommy you need to make sure they get their business done there.

‘I think it’s the right thing to do, so we honestly haven’t made an enquiry about Tommy.

‘The fact he’s from around here makes a huge difference, but we want to do things properly as a football club. So it won’t be until the end of the season and everybody is sorted that we’ll think about those sort of things.

‘That’s with all players, whether it’s a fee or they are out of contract. We need to make sure we do it right.

‘I guess there will be a natural connection between us and Tommy. There’s no hiding away from the fact that he’s a good player and we know he’s been quite effective this season.

