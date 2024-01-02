The Blues are presently two points clear at the top of League One

John Mousinho is to sit down with Pompey’s recruitment team over the next few days and plot transfer window priorities.

Although the Blues’ head coach insists no new arrivals are ‘imminent’.

With the busy Christmas period now over, Mousinho will take stock of injuries within his squad and the positions he believes require strengthening.

It is understood that includes another central defender, while the role of deputy goalkeeper is being assessed following Ryan Schofield’s struggles.

John Mousinho will be thrashing out Pompey transfer targets over the next few days. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Other areas are also being looked at as the League One leaders strive to build on their promotion advantage.

And with the Blues’ next game on Saturday at Cheltenham, in the meantime Mousinho has the opportunity to thrash out January transfer plans.

He told The News: ‘We will review where we are as a squad after Stevenage. I don’t think we picked up any injuries, but we’ll have a look after that.

‘A lot changes with everything else up and down the Football League, we need to see what the state is there. Sometimes we’ll look at players who might have been available three weeks ago and all of a sudden aren’t.

‘We’ll take that into account. We aren’t going to rush into anything, but we know time is ticking down, we’ve got 30 days to try to strengthen the squad as much as possible.

‘We have a slight breather in terms of preparation for the next game (Cheltenham), not a huge amount, but a couple of days to sit down with the recruitment team and see where we are.

‘There’s nothing imminent at the moment, yet that all changes from one day to the next. There are very few players to come in and make Pompey better who are definitely available on December 28.

‘Things change very quickly in January.’

One departure widely anticipated this month is Denver Hume, who has six months remaining on his Blues deal.

Potential moves to Grimsby and Swindon fell through during the last transfer window, with the ex-Sunderland man subsequently playing just twice more for the Blues - both in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

But the player recruited for £200,000 in January 2022 is expected to sever his Fratton Park links in this window.

Mousinho added: ‘If we can get the right solution for Denver and the football club then that will be one we’ll shake hands on.

‘Denver has been great, he has played a couple of games, kept himself fit and kept his attitude brilliant. If we can sort something out for him I think that would be great for everyone.