It has been mutually agreed that a parting of the ways is beneficial to both parties, with the 25-year-old eager for regular first-team football and John Mousinho willing to let him depart.

However, the Blues are seeking a fee for a player bought from Bromley by Kenny Jackett in January 2020 – and are encouraged by initial close-season interest.

Hackett still has 12 months remaining on the contract he signed last summer, while attracted approaches from several clubs in January’s transfer window.

On that occasion, Lincoln, Exeter and Bristol Rovers all enquired about the attacker, with Lincoln lodging a late deadline-day bid which was rejected.

Similarly, Pompey are confident there will be takers when the window reopens on June 14, irrespective of another frustrating personal season for the player.

During his time on the south coast, the talented Hackett has struggled with injury issues and consistency under three Blues bosses.

The fact he has made 38 appearances from the bench over the last two seasons also highlights why the ex-Charlton man believes he is ready for a fresh start.

Pompey are confident Reeco Hackett-Fairchild will be sold this summer, with interest in the winger. Picture: Simon Davies/ProSportsImages

In addition, Mousinho is open to Denver Hume moving on, yet Hackett’s sale would be far more straightforward considering existing interest from within League One and lower wages.

Overhauling their wide options is imperative for the Blues during the anticipated summer overhaul headed by sporting director Rich Hughes.

Owen Dale has returned to Blackpool following the end of his loan and won’t be back, while the popular Michael Jacobs was not retained.

Meanwhile, the injured Ronan Curtis is out of contract, with his representatives currently in negotiation with the Blues over a fresh 12-month deal.

As it stands, that leaves just Paddy Lane contracted to Pompey for 2023-24 – and, of course, Hackett.

The Blues’ infuriating lack of creativity and goals from the wings this season dictates that area of the pitch requires urgent strengthening.

In fairness to Hackett, he has totalled a commendable 11 goals in 79 appearances, and that natural eye for goal and finishing ability also appeals to prospective buyers.

Buoyed by early interest, Pompey are comfortable with the situation as they seek to offload the attacker, thereby also potentially bringing useful funds into the club.

Hughes is striving to recruit 9-10 players after the transfer window opens, with indications that Tornante are ready to step up investment in the playing budget.