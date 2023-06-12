News you can trust since 1877
Pompey are prepared to play the waiting game to extend Ronan Curtis’ Fratton Park stay.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 12th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

The Irishman’s contract expires at the end of this month after five seasons on the south coast.

However, the Blues have tabled a fresh 12-month deal, hoping to persuade the 27-year-old to pledge his immediate future.

The situation is complicated by knee ligament damage which is expected to keep Curtis out of action until December.

That scenario dictates the contract offer is heavily weighted towards being financially beneficial during the second half of next season when the player is available.

In the meantime, Curtis must decide whether he explores other options from July, while continuing rehabilitation at Fratton Park.

According to Andy Cullen, the Pompey deal is now in the hands of the winger and his agent as they agonise over their next move.

Yet the Blues’ chief executive is relaxed over the ongoing process and timescale involved.

Ronan Curtis has made 226 appearances for Pompey and scored 57 times. Having been offered a new deal, Pompey are waiting to learn of his decision. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages/PinPRonan Curtis has made 226 appearances for Pompey and scored 57 times. Having been offered a new deal, Pompey are waiting to learn of his decision. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages/PinP
He told The News: ‘The fact is Ronan is out of contract this summer and won’t be fit until December.

‘We have offered him a contract and will continue to look at it after his rehabilitation until such time as he decides to sign it – or join another club.

‘The contract we have offered is now with Ronan’s agent and we’ll wait and see how that develops. I’m hoping it’s something Ronan will consider.

‘From our perspective, we have a player we think very, very highly of who won’t be available until the end of the year and who is out of contract.

‘We would like to support him and reward the player as and when he is able to return to football.

‘In the meantime, there is a contract on the table, which is with the player and the agent to consider.’

Curtis has proven excellent value since his £100,000 arrival from Derry in the summer of 2019 under Kenny Jackett.

At the time a Republic of Ireland under-21 international, he has gone to net 57 times in 226 appearances for the Blues, while earning seven caps for his country at senior level.

He has scored double figures in four of his five Fratton seasons, only falling short last term, albeit having sustained a serious knee injury against Bolton in February.

That blow arrived at a time when he was beginning to show encouraging form for John Mousinho, requiring an operation and ruling him out for nine months.

There has long been Championship interest in Curtis over the years, yet the move he has craved has never materialised.

Now, as a potential free agent, he must weigh up whether to look elsewhere, finding suitors willing to oversee his rehab while not being able to call on him in the opening six months of employment.

Alternatively, he can remain on the south coast for another 12 months and challenge for Mousinho’s first-team from December.

Jay Mingi is another of the current squad out of contract at present, yet, despite being offered a fresh deal since December, is expected to leave.

