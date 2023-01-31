LATEST: Portsmouth close in on former Blackburn Rovers youngster from League One rivals

The News understand a move for the Fleetwood winger is progressing, as John Mousinho looks to be active as the transfer window comes to a close.

Lane’s name emerged this morning as an option going forward, with Mousinho citing the attacking department as one which needs attention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a move is progressing for the 21-year-old, who fits the bill in terms of the type of player the club are now looking to bring in.

Lane can play in a number of different attacking positions, including both wings or in a withdrawn attacking role centrally.

The Northern Ireland international has shown his determination to make the grade in the pro ranks, after dropping into the non-league game with Hyde United after leaving Blackburn.

The Halifax-born talent was picked up by Fleetwood in the summer of 2021, however, and made a big impression last term.

Lane bagged five goals and delivered eight assists in a season where he was named League One’s young player of the season.

Paddy Lane. Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

A supporters’ player of the season honour also arrived, along with a Northern Ireland international call as he collected three starts for his country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleetwood have been busy in the transfer market in recent days, with Jayden Stockley and Jack Marriott high profile attacking signings in League One.

That appears to have created the opportunity for a deal to be negotiated, with Pompey keen on bringing in promising players who can be developed and their value improved.

Pompey have already brought in Ryley Towler this month, who fits the bill on that front, with Matt Macey joining on loan from Luton Town.

A loan deal is in the pipeline for Manchester United defender Di’Shon Bernard, while Exeter City’s Jevani Brown has been mooted as an attacking target

Advertisement Hide Ad