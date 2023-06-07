News you can trust since 1877
Latest: Portsmouth confident of resolving Spanish friendly issue as Fratton faithful eye summer trip

Andy Cullen is confident Pompey’s scheduled Spanish friendly will go ahead.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 7th Jun 2023, 11:30 BST- 2 min read

However, issues over the venue continue to delay full details being announced about the July 6 pre-season fixture.

The Blues have long had opposition lined up during next month’s six-day training camp near Malaga.

However, there are concerns their training base does not possess the capability to host the large number of supporters – from both teams – expected to attend the fixture.

As a consequence, Pompey are seeking an alternative venue in the Costa del Sol region to accommodate the match.

Nonetheless, having officially announced the possibility of the July 6 game three weeks ago, the club are hopeful the problem can soon be resolved.

Cullen told The News: ‘The friendly is still subject to getting venues sorted. It’s one we would love to tie up this week so we can let people know.

‘Where we’ll train doesn’t have a facility with stands, so what we are trying to do is get a venue where those supporters going out to Spain can come and watch the game.

Marlon Pack with Pompey fans at the Pinatar Arena Football Center in Murcia, Spain, last summerMarlon Pack with Pompey fans at the Pinatar Arena Football Center in Murcia, Spain, last summer
‘That is very much in our minds as well as our opposition.

‘It would be very easy just to do it at the training ground, but that is very much the last resort because of the fact we’d be limited to the number of people who can actually attend.

‘We can get people in but, without knowing the numbers who want to fly out and go, I want to have some sort of insurance policy and find a stadium which can accommodate a few hundred supporters.

‘We have let our supporters know where we are flying to, so the game will still be within that Malaga, Costa del Sol region. We are trying to make sure we can tie down the venue.’

The match would represent Pompey’s first friendly of their pre-season schedule.

Other fixtures arranged are Bognor (July 11), Gosport (July 14), Hawks (July 15), AFC Wimbledon (July 25) and Bristol City (July 29).

There remains a blank date on Saturday, July 22, although any fixture will be unable to take place at Fratton Park due to ongoing stadium work.

