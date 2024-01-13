Pompey desperately need reinforcements to boost their flagging promotion hopes - and this Premier League starlet is in their sights.

Pompey are chasing Brentford’s Myles Peart-Harris to bolster their foundering Championship aspirations.

The News understands the Blues are seriously pursuing the attacking midfielder to fill the void created by Alex Robertson’s season-ending hamstring injury.

And they will hope to lean on the link between the exciting 21-year-old and both sporting director Rich Hughes and assistant head coach Jon Harley, to win the chase for his services.

Pompey will have to head off a number of Championship sides to land Peart-Harris, with Huddersfield, QPR and Sheffield Wednesday among those said to be interested.

Peart-Harris has made the Premier League breakthrough this season, after his move to Brentford from Chelsea for £1.4m in 2021. That follows on from a loan stint at Forest Green last season, where he scored six goals as they were relegated to League Two.

It was Hughes who was the mastermind behind that move, a couple of months before he arrived as Pompey’s sporting director.

Peart-Harris is also well acquainted with Harley from their time together in Chelsea’s academy, which he joined at the age of eight.

The Blues will hope those connections and the prospect of being part of a promotion push over the second half of the campaign can swing the balance in their favour, when it comes to landing the attacking midfielder.

Peart-Harris has shown himself adept at playing in a number of positions at the front end of the pitch and operated as a striker for Forest Green.

Meanwhile, he was been utilised on both wings and as a striker in substitute appearances for Brentford in the Premier League this term.

Pompey, of course, desperately need reinforcements to arrest a slump in form with just one in six hurting promotion hopes.