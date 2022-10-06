LATEST: Portsmouth given injury boost by ex-Norwich City and Swindon Town man as boss sets date for return

The midfielder is set to have his protective boot removed after breaking his leg against Bristol Rovers in August.

Thompson will have an X-ray and, if that returns positive news, he will be given the green light to step up his recovery from suffering a spiral fracture of his fibula.

The 27-year-old was on the receiving end of a tackle from veteran midfielder Glenn Whelan which led to the injury.

Cowley explained Thompson is making good progress and he would expect to see him back in training by the end of this year.

That would be with a view to the former Swindon and Norwich City talent returning to the first-team fray at the start of 2023.

Cowley said: ‘Louis had an X-ray today and we’re awaiting results, but it’s pretty standard.

‘We’ll be able to see how the bone has healed and how it looks with the plate in.

Louis Thompson was stretchered off following a tackle from Glenn Whelan in the encounter with Bristol Rovers. Picture: Simon Roe/ProSportsImages.

‘We’re hoping for January, that’s what we’re aiming for.

‘He’ll be back in training before that, but we want him available for the start of January.’

Cowley has no doubt that having the protective boot represents a landmark for Thompson on the road to recovery.

The plan now is for the man who made 38 appearances last term to intensify the work he’s doing and strengthen the leg.

Cowley added: ‘It’s a landmark for Louis, absolutely, and he’ll be able to do some weight-bearing exercise.

‘He’s been in the pool and doing quite a lot of strength-based work.

‘Now he can load and that will allow us to accelerate the rehab.

