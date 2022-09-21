Reports claim the 38-year-old met with the Rams’ hierarchy on Tuesday, where he was told he was no longer needed as the man in charge.

Instead, it is believed the former defender has been offered a new role as part of the coaching set-up behind the scenes at Pride Park.

Rosenior took over the role on an interim basis in the summer after Wayne Rooney stepped down from the job amid financial uncertainty with the club.

Following their exit from administration, the new County board opted to stick with the former Brighton man and oversaw the arrivals of 14 new faces to his squad in the recent transfer window.

Derby currently sit seventh in League One following their relegation from the Championship but it appears time has run out for Rosenior in the dugout.

As the Rams look for a full-time replacement, Rotherham boss Paul Warne has been strongly linked with the vacant role at Pride Park.

The 49-year-old is hot property in the EFL with Huddersfield also believed to be keen on the Millers’ head coach with his side currently sat eighth in the Championship.

Liam Rosenior has been relieved of his duties as interim Derby boss.