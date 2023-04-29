LATEST: Portsmouth owners set to jet in for summit talks as transfer plans gather pace

But chairman Michael Eisner will not travel to PO4, with son Eric Eisner and Andy Redman once again due to make the trip across the Atlantic.

The pair were present for the win at Bristol Rovers last month during a whistlestop visit, but are now expected to cover more ground with Mousinho and sporting director, Rich Hughes. And naturally the business of building a squad to get Pompey out of League One will be at the top of the agenda.

Mousinho said: ‘Most of our calls have been restricted to recruitment for the right reasons.

‘So there’ll be a little overview of how I think the season’s gone and a little overview about the football club, having spent a lot of time at other clubs up and down the country. There’ll be a bit of comparison about where we can get better and where we are miles ahead of some of the other clubs as well.

‘That, along with recruitment and a general catch-up will probably be the order of the day.

‘I think so (that will be where his budget will be confirmed), that conversation will be had towards the back end of next week and the start of the week after. Then we can really nail things down going into the summer - and then it’s full throttle on recruitment.’

From left: Eric Eisner, Rich Hughes, Andy Redman and John Mousinho

Mousinho explained there is regular contact with owners Tornante and the rest of the Pompey board, but face-to-face discussions will bring another dimension to proceedings after his Janary arrival as Danny Cowley’s successor.

He added: ‘We did meet at the Bristol Rovers game, but didn’t have a proper chance to sit down. So we will definitely sit down with them around the Wycombe game, meet properly and have a good chat around what next season looks like in person.