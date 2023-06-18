The Blues have made the 22-year-old their prime centre-half target during the summer transfer window.

That stance has never changed, despite last week’s recruitment of Conor Shaughnessy from Burton on a free transfer.

John Mousinho is keen for one more fresh addition in the position, with Sean Raggett and Ryley Towler also signed up.

The player’s preference for a Championship club is invariably a sticking point, yet Pompey’s optimism is unshaken.

However, their desire for a quick resolution has been hampered by Bernard’s breakthrough into Jamaica’s national side.

Qualifying through his father who was born there, the former Chelsea apprentice made his debut last Thursday in a 2-1 friendly defeat against Qatar in Austria.

Pompey target Di'Shon Bernard is currently on international duty with Jamaica as John Mousinho awaits to learn his decision. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Bernard appeared as a 65th-minute substitute, replacing Richard King, and has the chance to add to his caps against Jordan on Monday.

Those fixtures serve as preparation for Jamaica’s CONCACAF Gold Cup participation, which begins on June 24.

Having been named in the provisional squad for the two friendlies, Bernard has the opportunity to stake his claim to travel with Heimir Hallgrimsson’s squad to the forthcoming Gold Cup.

In the meantime, his next domestic destination remains very much up in the air, leaving Pompey playing the waiting game.

The process is also likely to be held up upon Bernard’s return, as he assesses what he hopes to be Championship options before deciding his next move.

Regardless, Pompey have long registered interest with his representatives and believe they are realistic contenders for his services.