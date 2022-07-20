The News understands the Blues are prepared to pounce following the collapse of the Accrington striker’s anticipated move to Blackpool.
On Tuesday evening, Cowley admitted the door was closed on their pursuit of the 25-year-old following the Championship side’s intervention.
However, subsequent developments have seen Blackpool pull out of a proposed move – prompting Pompey’s willingness to return to the table.
Danny Cowley is desperate to recruit Bishop and is certainly not prepared to cut off his nose to spite his face having previously believed to have missed out.
Following the 5-2 friendly victory at Leyton Orient on Tuesday night, he revealed Bishop’s decision to favour the Tangerines centred on the desire to play in the Championship, not financial.
Certainly that decision was respected by Cowley, accepting the reality that Blues are unable to offer anything other than League One football at present.
Now, following the collapse of that deal, he is prepared to revisit the move.
Crucially, Pompey previously thought they had captured Bishop, with a 3pm medical booked on the south coast on Monday before Blackpool’s late entrance into proceedings.
Now it would be a matter of resurrecting that deal, having also agreed a fee with Accrington for his services by Monday.
However, naturally Bishop would still be required to pass a medical for any transfer to go through.