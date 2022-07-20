Pompey are prepared to resurrect Colby Bishop deal. Picture: James Chance/Getty Images

The News understands the Blues are prepared to pounce following the collapse of the Accrington striker’s anticipated move to Blackpool.

However, subsequent developments have seen Blackpool pull out of a proposed move – prompting Pompey’s willingness to return to the table.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Cowley is desperate to recruit Bishop and is certainly not prepared to cut off his nose to spite his face having previously believed to have missed out.

Following the 5-2 friendly victory at Leyton Orient on Tuesday night, he revealed Bishop’s decision to favour the Tangerines centred on the desire to play in the Championship, not financial.

Certainly that decision was respected by Cowley, accepting the reality that Blues are unable to offer anything other than League One football at present.

Now, following the collapse of that deal, he is prepared to revisit the move.

Crucially, Pompey previously thought they had captured Bishop, with a 3pm medical booked on the south coast on Monday before Blackpool’s late entrance into proceedings.

Now it would be a matter of resurrecting that deal, having also agreed a fee with Accrington for his services by Monday.