Tom McIntyre's Pompey switch has moved a step closer. Picture: Getty Images

Reading have reportedly agreed a £75,000 fee with Pompey for Tom McIntyre.

The Blues have targeted the central defender as their fourth signing of the transfer window with Thursday’s deadline looming.

According to the Reading Chronicle, a price has now been thrashed out between the clubs for the 25-year-old.

It is claimed the agreement was reached without the knowledge of manager Ruben Selles or director of football Mark Bowen, with the pair later told of the developments.

Pompey must now negotiate personal terms for McIntyre, who has made 12 appearances this season due to injury.

The Blues’ January transfer business has so far consisted of Matt Macey, Myles Peart-Harris and Callum Lang.

Carlisle’s Owen Moxon is also in their sights, yet adding to their defensive ranks remains a priority having never replaced the injured Regan Poole.