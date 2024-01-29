News you can trust since 1877
Latest: Portsmouth reportedly agree fee for Reading transfer target

The Blues are searching for a central defender to replace the injured Regan Poole

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 29th Jan 2024, 22:17 GMT
Tom McIntyre's Pompey switch has moved a step closer. Picture: Getty ImagesTom McIntyre's Pompey switch has moved a step closer. Picture: Getty Images
Reading have reportedly agreed a £75,000 fee with Pompey for Tom McIntyre.

The Blues have targeted the central defender as their fourth signing of the transfer window with Thursday’s deadline looming.

According to the Reading Chronicle, a price has now been thrashed out between the clubs for the 25-year-old.

Tom McIntyre's Pompey switch has moved a step closer. Picture: Getty ImagesTom McIntyre's Pompey switch has moved a step closer. Picture: Getty Images
It is claimed the agreement was reached without the knowledge of manager Ruben Selles or director of football Mark Bowen, with the pair later told of the developments.

Pompey must now negotiate personal terms for McIntyre, who has made 12 appearances this season due to injury.

The Blues’ January transfer business has so far consisted of Matt Macey, Myles Peart-Harris and Callum Lang.

Carlisle’s Owen Moxon is also in their sights, yet adding to their defensive ranks remains a priority having never replaced the injured Regan Poole.

Now it appears the League One leaders are a step closer to capturing the well-regarded McIntyre, who rose through the Reading ranks to feature in their first-team 117 times, with seven goals.

