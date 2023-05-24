Here are the latest headlines from across the third tier.

Duo do battle

Charlton and Bristol Rovers are reportedly interested in Wigan winger Gwion Edwards.

The Mirror’s Darren Witcoop has claimed the duo are keen to pursue a deal for the 30-year-old this summer after being released by the Latics.

The ex-Ipswich man was one of six players to be shown the exit door by Shaun Maloney following their relegation from the Championship.

After registering 30 appearances for Wigan during the 2021-22 campaign in League One, Edwards would make just two league appearances in the second tier before being sent out on loan to Ross County in January.

Yet, injuries affected his time in Scotland and would go on to feature just five times for the Staggies in the Scottish Premiership.

Gwion Edwards.

When fit, the winger has impressed in League One - netting 26 goals and registering 16 assists in 195 appearances for four different clubs.

Charlton will be looking to replace the influential Jesurun Rak-Sakyi who returned to Crystal Palace following his outstanding loan at The Valley, while winger Harry Anderson was released by Bristol Rovers at the end of the season.

John-Jules’ future

Tyreece John-Jules has insisted he wants to find a permanent home after spending the season on loan at Ipswich.

The striker has been out since October with back-to-back injuries but scored three goals in 17 games in League One for Kieron McKenna’s side.

The 22-year-old has spent time with Lincoln, Doncaster, Blackpool, Sheffield Wednesday and the Tractor Boys and has 12-months remaining on his current deal with Arsenal

And he has stressed he wants to find a permanent home either with the Gunners or elsewhere.

He told The Beautiful Game Podcast: ‘I've got one year left on my contract at Arsenal. I've had five loans now and each one feels like you're getting further from the first team. Talks will have to happen at some point - whether I stay, go out on loan or leave on a permanent.

‘I just want to settle somewhere, whether that’s signing a new contract with Arsenal or going somewhere else on a permanent. I think it’s time to settle down and just focus and chill instead of hopping from loan to loan.

‘It’s difficult and it’s draining travelling to all these places. Settling and focusing on one team would be ideal, whether that’s Arsenal or somewhere else. I'm all ears. I want to hear every side and I will pick the best option for me.’

Poole position

Blackburn have reportedly scouted Lincoln defender Regan Poole according to Lancs Live.

The defender, who was awarded the Imps’ Player of the Season award, was released at the end of the season as he opted against penning a new deal.

Now out-of-contract, the 24-year-old is claimed to be on the radar of Jon Dahl Tomasson’s Championship, with the Rovers boss said to have watched Poole before the season’s close.

He can operate both a centre-back and at right-back and played 56 times in all competitions last term.

Critchley return

Newly-relegated Blackpool have announced the return of boss Neil Critchley.

The 44-year-old has made a shock return to Bloomfield Road after opting to quit the role 12-months-ago to join Steven Gerrard’s coaching staff at Aston Villa.