Here are the main headlines from across the division.

Dunc’s ambition

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forest Green boss Duncan Ferguson has admitted he would turn down Everton or Real Madrid to remain at the New Lawn.

The former striker appeared for the Toffees during his playing days and has also spent time in charge on an interim basis at Goodison Park.

The 51-year-old joined the Green in January, signing a five-year deal in his first full-time role in management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson revealed he would remain loyal with Forest Green should his former club or the Spanish giants come knocking in the future.

He said to Sky Sports: ‘I love Everton, but I'm at Forest Green.

Duncan Ferguson.

‘The owner knows I'm a man of my word, and I've told him I won't be going anywhere unless he tells me. And that's it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It doesn't matter if Everton come in for me tomorrow, or Real Madrid come in for me next week. I will not be leaving this club. That's an absolute fact.

‘He showed faith in bringing me to the club and he gave me a big contract. He showed that loyalty to me, and I'll show that loyalty back to him.’

Posh value

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony has revealed he knocked back a £2m offer for star midfielder Jack Taylor in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old was believed to be a target of Ipswich in January, who had reportedly enquired over his services.

While failing to name which club was interested, the Peterborough owner insisted he turned down four offers from a top League One club.

Speaking to the Hard Truth podcast, he said: ‘One top club at the top of League One made four offers to buy Jack Taylor all the way up to nearly £2 million in January.

‘He’s worth more than that.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derby disappointment

Derby boss Paul Warne revealed his frustrations as his side drew 1-1 with play-off rivals Peterborough.

Despite dominating the first half, the Rams head coach was left disappointed with their second half display at London Road.

He told Derbyshire Live: ‘We just didn't create enough. I said to the lads at half-time that no two halves are the same. They are going to come at you and when they did, we didn't defend resolutely enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘That was disappointing. The first goal is a shot to the near post and that lifts them. That lifts the crowd and as the game progresses we go more gung-ho.