Here are the latest headlines from across the third tier.

Posh boss slams officials

Danny Cowley wasn’t the only manager to question the officiating in League One on Saturday, with Peterborough boss Grant McCann also unhappy about the refereeing performance in their defeat to Bolton.

The Posh slipped to their fifth league loss of the campaign as an 86th minute winner from Dapo Afolayan stole the points for Ian Evatt’s side.

However, the United head coach was unhappy with referee Carl Brook’s display and believed the man in the middle lost control of the tie at the University of Bolton Stadium.

McCann told The Bolton News: ‘I think it was a feisty game because the referee lost it a wee bit in terms of the control of the game, to be honest.

‘For both teams, it was like that. There wasn’t really a dirty tackle in the game, and it just got to that stage where it became that sort of game.

‘But it is another defeat for us. We have to make sure we learn from this and move on and get better.’

Lincoln’s lucky win

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton couldn’t believe Lincoln’s luck despite being hit for six by the Imps.

A Jack Diamond hat-trick stole the show for Mark Kennedy’s men, with his side dominating proceedings in the nine-goal thriller at the Memorial Stadium.

Yet, Barton admitted his team could’ve picked up a vital point if they showed more ‘care and composure’.

He told Bristol Live: ‘We’re coming in at half time and I don’t know how we’re behind in the game. It was a Keystone Cops moment before the break, we kick it into one of our players and put one of their lads through.

‘You can tell – sometimes you can tell when you play against teams – they could not believe their luck and I think if we had a bit more care and composure in the final third, we could’ve easily been going in level if not ahead in that game.

‘It was tough and tricky to take, but we’ve lost three points. I’m proud of the players, I really am.’

Ipswich’s ‘deserved’ victory

Ipswich head coach Kieran McKenna claimed his side deserved victory against Sheffield Wednesday in their top of the table clash at Hillsborough.

Despite the Tractor Boys taking a 2-0 lead, the Town let the advantage slip at Hillsborough with goals from ex-Pompey duo George Byers and Michael Smith completing the comeback for the Owls.

McKenna revealed his disappointment after conceding the last minute equaliser, which kept his men level on points with the Blues.

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times, he said: ‘One of the overriding emotions at the moment is one of disappointment because at 2-0 it was such a good performance.’

‘We executed the game plan so well, we did almost everything we wanted to do in the game and from there you obviously feel like you deserve to go on and win it.