Here are the main headlines from this weekend’s contests in the third tier.

Posh problems

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Ferguson has slammed his Peterborough players following their 3-0 defeat to struggling Cheltenham.

Despite recent triumphs against rivals Plymouth and Shrewsbury, goals from Alfie May and Tom Bradbury secured a shock three points for the Robins at the Weston Homes Stadium.

The loss on home soil was enough to anger the Posh boss as he branded his men 'unprofessional’ and questioned their mentality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told The Peterborough Telegraph: ‘I warned them yesterday about any complacency and that it will be a much tougher game than recently so you have got to get yourself up for it. We were way off it. The players were unprofessional.

‘The start of the game was horrendous and the mistake I made was not making changes after ten minutes when it was 0-0. I could see it, we were so slack.

Darren Ferguson branded his players 'unprofessional' in Peterborough's defeat to Cheltenham.

‘The players were playing wherever they wanted which was complete ill-discipline. If they want to do that it's because we’re not good enough to do our own thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘There are no positives at all and that hurts me a lot. Mentally the lads didn’t turn up today. Do we actually think we’re that good?

‘We’re not, we’re miles off it, the season has shown that. We’re nowhere near where we need to be. We’re a horrendous amount of points off the top.’

Bonner beliefs

Nothing escaped the wrath of Cambridge boss Mark Bonner following their 1-0 defeat against MK Dons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The U’s head coach blasted referee Keith Stroud before taking aim at the atmosphere at the Stadium MK, which held an attendance of 11,300.

And it was the performance of the man in the middle which frustrated Bonner most, claiming the official was ‘hopeless.’

‘I thought it was a really poor game, two teams really devoid of confidence, speaking to Cambridgeshire Live.

‘We scored a legitimate goal and it gets chalked off, the first goal’s massive. I thought we became worse as the game went on in the second half, and matched the referee’s level. I thought he was absolutely hopeless, giving fouls, free-kicks and bookings to people for nothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I thought second-half we started with a bit of intent, the place was dead, no atmosphere, no drive in the game, we were in their half. Then when we give the ball away cheaply the momentum shifts, and that was how the second-half played out.’

Bolton woes

Bolton boss Ian Evatt has detailed his concerns on his side after their 2-0 defeat to play-off rivals Ipswich.

The loss at the University of Bolton Stadium represented the Whites’ third consecutive league match without maximum points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This has seen Wanderers drop to sixth in the table, resulting in Evatt pinpointing the downturn in form in a lack of confidence.

He told The Bolton News: ‘Whenever we don’t reach the levels we are capable of reaching it is a concern to me

For now we need to stay concentrated on the job, stay confident, which at the moment I can feel a bit of that draining away.

‘Some of our playing out patterns in the first half I could sense the crowd getting nervous and it makes everyone else nervous. It hinders us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad