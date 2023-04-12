Brighton's Haydon Roberts battles with Aston Villa's John McGinn. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Rams raid looks to be in offing

Paul Warne has made it clear talks are continuing as he lauded defender Haydon Roberts.

The Derby boss indicated the Brighton talent is someone he’s enjoying working with, as his loan stay at Pride Park continues. Roberts is out of contract this summer and the 20-year-old has made 41 appearances with the play-off chasers.

Warne told Derby Live: ‘I thought Haydon was excellent (against MK Dons), he's got real ability to travel with the ball and he's deceptively quick with it at his feet. He was a real standout performer and I am really pleased with him.

‘He is my kind of player. He is coachable, he is athletic, he is aggressive and he wants to get better. We have conversations with players all the time and that will continue.’

Bitter Pilley for Fleetwood owner to swallow

Joey Barton has ripped into his former side’s owner after delivering victory on his Fleetwood return.

The Bristol Rovers boss saw his team pick up a 2-1 success on Easter Monday, on his first return to Highbury Stadium since being sacked in January 2021. The Scouser moved to the Memorial Ground the following month and, after their relegation, oversaw a dramatic final-day promotion last term following a 7-0 win over Scunthorpe.

Now Barton has taken aim at Fleetwood owner Andy Pilley following the success for allowing him to leave.

When asked if he’d enjoyed the victory, Barton told Bristol Live: ‘Yeah, absolutely. He was a fool to sack me, as he knows, and you can see from the style of football and where the club has gone since. To be fair to Scott, he’s turned them around, had a good cup run and picked them up in the table. It’s taken a bit of time.

‘But your mind just goes into winning the game. I want to beat my children at Connect Four and Tiddlywinks, I don’t give anyone an inch in anything, but there was a bit of added spice for my first visit back here. It’s sweet to beat your former club, but I’ll take three points anywhere.’

Right Charlie for Donny

Cheltenham defender Charlie Raglan could be off to Doncaster, according to reports.

Gloucestershire Live believe Cheltenham defender, who is out of contract this summer, may be headed for the Keepmoat Stadium. The 29-year-old, who is among the Robins’ longest-serving players, helped his side win League One in the 2020-21 season, and Wade Elliott’s side look safe in the third tier this term - sat eight points clear of the relegation places.

