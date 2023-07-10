The Blues have made a blistering start to the summer window as John Mousinho looks to build a side capable of achieving promotion.

And there’s plenty of business being completed across the third division along with of gossip and speculation as the Blues’ rivals continue their preparations for the new campaign.

Here are the latest headlines from across League One.

Derby decisions

It’s all action-go at Derby, who are braced to lose highly-rated talent Josh Knight.

The Telegraph’s John Percy has stated the midfielder is closing in on a £2m move to Championship outfit Bristol City.

The Republic of Ireland international is set to have a medical at Ashton Gate and failed to travel with the Rams to their pre-season camp in Spain.

Jason Knight.

Knight, who has spent his whole career at Pride Park, has totalled 150 appearances in both League One and the Championship at just 22-years-old.

As part of the deal, discussions have been taking place between the two clubs over a move for defender Kane Wilson.

The right-back has spent just one season with Bristol City after completing the switch from Forest Green last summer.

Yet the 23-year-old has failed to make an impact on Nigel Pearson’s squad and registered just five substitute appearances in the Championship last term.

Paul Warne isn’t stopping there, though, with Derby also being linked with a swoop for Coventry front man Matt Godden.

Alan Nixon has claimed the Rams are eyeing a deal for the 31-year-old, despite signing striker Conor Washington over the weekend.

Godden has spent four years with the Sky Blues and has scored 41 goals in 115 appearances in all competitions.

Blackpool stance

Blackpool have released a statement denying reports new boss Neil Critchley will leave the club this summer.

Alan Nixon claimed on Sunday the Tangerines boss was being eyed by Steven Gerrard to join his coaching staff at Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq.

The 44-year-old made the return to Bloomfield Road in May, 12 months after he departed the Lancashire outfit to join the ex-Liverpool midfielder’s backroom team at Aston Villa.

Despite the reports, Blackpool have since shut down rumours of Critchley’s exit by saying: ‘Contrary to claims made by a reporter this morning, Neil Critchley is firmly committed to Blackpool Football Club.

‘The Club rarely comments on press speculation, but in this instance feels an exception needs to be made. Articles such as this are an example of many in a long list of reports written for the sole purpose of gaining clicks and views, regardless of their accuracy.

‘Neil Critchley, his staff and the squad are travelling out to Ireland later today to continue their preparations for the upcoming 2023/24 campaign.’

Duo do battle

Blackpool and Oxford United are set to battle for former Cardiff striker Mark Harris.

That’s according to Alan Nixon, who has reported the 24-year-old is believed to be making a decision over which third tier side to join.

The front man was released by Cardiff at the end of the season and has also had interest earlier in the summer from Blackburn and Derby.

Harris came through the ranks at the Cardiff City Stadium and penned his first professional contract with the club and went on to make 95 appearances and score 10 goals in all competitions.

