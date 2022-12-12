Here are all the latest headlines from across the third tier.

Surprise sale

Advertisement Hide Ad

A takeover at Charlton is reportedly on the horizon, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

It is claimed the sale could be close with a football agency leading the way along other parties, who are interested in the Addicks.

Current owner Thomas Sandgaard is also believed to be open to selling the South London outfit, just a week after he sacked manager Ben Garner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nixon has stated Charlton are looking to bring in a caretaker boss to lead on a temporary basis before bringing in a permanent boss after the takeover.

It follows after the former Swindon man was sacked less than six months in to his stay at The Valley following a poor start to the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey's League One rivals Charlton are set for a potential takeover.

Among the early runners was ex-Pompey boss Kenny Jackett but the bookies have tipped Dean Holden as their favourite to become Garner’s successor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owls to swoop for youngster

Sheffield Wednesday are eyeing a January swoop for Everton sensation Tom Cannon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nixon has reported the Owls are keen to bring the 19-year-old in on loan in the upcoming window after impressing in the Toffee’s academy this term.

The striker has scored 10 goals in the Premier League Two and Papa John’s Trophy this term, which had seen him credited with a move to Fleetwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cannon netted in the Blues’ 5-2 win over Western Sydney Wanderers during the club’s tour of Australia in the international break.

But with the youngster behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Neal Maupay and Salomon Rondon in the attacking ranks, a temporary switch is in the cards next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forward Callum Paterson could be set to depart Hillsborough to make a return to Hearts, making the teenage hot-shot an ideal replacement for Darren Moore.

Posh apology

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough boss Grant McCann has delivered a no-nonsense message to supporters after their defeat to Ipswich on Saturday.

The Posh’s promotion push was dented further after their 2-1 defeat at Portman Road, which has left them sixth in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a run of just one win in eight games in all competitions have seen some fans question the former Hull manager’s qualities to take the club to the Championship.

Following their blow to the Tractor Boys, McCann insisted he and his players have the abilities to secure a return to the second tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He tweeted: ‘Gutted with recent results, but I can assure you Posh fans we are working hard to get back on track and (to) earn your trust.